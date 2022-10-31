European Union and Cuba willing to Expand Inter-Parliamentary Relations





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo and European lawmaker Massimiliano Smeriglio ratified in Havana their willingness to expand and deepen bilateral inter-parliamentary relations.



The Italian writer and lawmaker held talks with Lazo at the Capitlol building, host of the Cuban parliament as part of his working agenda in Cuba, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Parliament.



Smeriglio was welcomed on Monday by the president of the Cuban Parliament’s Economic Affairs Commission, Felix Martinez, and by the vice-president of the International Affairs Commission Rolando Gonzalez; those meetings addressed national and international issues.



The European deputy toured different areas of the historic capitol building along his delegation.