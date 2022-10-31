Cuba Regrets Human Loss in India after Bridge Collapse





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba regretted the human loss in the tragic accident in India’s western state of Gujarat when a cable bridge collapsed.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry sent a message of condolences and solidarity to India’s people and government on Twitter and extended the message to the relatives of the victims.



“We deeply regret the human loss caused by the tragic collapse of the cable bridge in Gujarat,” the message read.



At least 141 persons died when the bridge collapsed; so far more than 170 people have been rescued, according to Telesur TV.



Meanwhile, rescue teams keep working in the scene in an effor to keep finding more disappeared.