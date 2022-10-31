Cuba mourns deaths after Halloween stampede in South Korea





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba mourned today the loss of human lives and injuries caused by a stampede on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea.



The statement from the foreign ministry extended condolences to the people and government of the Asian country, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims, who totaled at least 153 dead and more than a hundred injured.



According to Prensa Latina, this is the worst incident of its kind in the history of South Korea, and occurred when a large crowd was in the area participating in Halloween celebrations.



South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared national mourning after the human stampede, and assured that one of the government's main priorities will be to take measures to avoid such accidents in the future.