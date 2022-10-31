Demonstrations against U.S. blockade are unstoppable, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the mobilization in the world against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed more than 60 years ago by the U.S. government is unstoppable.



On Twitter, the foreign minister highlighted the solidarity of friends and Cubans living abroad, who are raising their voices to demand the right of the Cuban people to live without a blockade.



A few days before Cuba's presentation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) of the draft resolution on the need to put an end to Washington's unilateral policy(Nov 2 and 3), demands for its elimination were heard in various parts of the U.S. territory.



The actions are part of more than thirty activities to demand the elimination of the blockade from the US government, carried out by a hundred solidarity organizations, united under the slogan "UN Vote 4 Cuba".



One of these actions took place on Saturday, when a march was held from the Times Square building to the United Nations headquarters in New York to condemn the blockade that causes shortages, pain and suffering to Cuban families.



Cities such as Miami (Florida), Portland (Oregon), Minneapolis and Duluth (Minnesota); Phoenix (Arizona); and Hartford (Connecticut) were also the scene of other activities in support of Cuba.



Likewise, participants at the 15th National Meeting of Cubans living in Canada, and participants in a caravan in Vancouver denounced the blockade.