Canada-based Cubans demand end of U.S. blockade



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) Participants in the 15th National Meeting of Cuban Residents in Canada condemned the 60-plus year-old U.S. blockade of Cuba and ratified their commitment to the Revolution.

Delegates from major cities like Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto who attended this online conference shared views about their work in Canada and took stock of their achievements.

In keeping with their widespread activism against Washington's measure, the Cuban nationals organized a caravan in Vancouver to condemn such U.S. punitive Cuba policy.

