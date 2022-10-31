Condemnation of Cuba blockade resounds in U.S. cities





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Demands for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years by the United States were heard on Sunday in various parts of the northern country.



A caravan of the Bridges of Love Movement, as usual on the last Sundays of the month, renewed the demand in Miami, joined by Cuban-Americans and people in solidarity living in the United States, Prensa Latina news agency reported from Washington.



A similar action took place in the state of Maine, where they also clamored for a change of position on the part of President Joe Biden's administration and in support of the island for its self-determination.



In recent hours, demands to eliminate the unilateral siege affecting Cuban families were heard in Portland (Oregon), Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota; and in Phoenix, Arizona.



The same happened a few days ago in Hartford, capital of the state of Connecticut, where members of movements such as Nemo (NoEmbargoCuba), the Greater Hartford Peace Council and the Connecticut Peace and Solidarity Coalition held a demonstration to demand the lifting of this punitive policy.



The actions are part of more than thirty activities designed to demand from Washington the elimination of the blockade and led by a coalition of more than one hundred solidarity organizations, united under the slogan "UN Vote 4 Cuba".



As part of the agenda, a large march was held the day before in New York, organized as a prelude to the vote on the resolution in the UN General Assembly on the need to put an end to Washington's unilateral siege, to be held on November 2 and 3.



Likewise, the Codepink association delivered to the State Department a petition signed by more than 10 thousand people and more than 100 associations, in which it demanded the elimination of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring the territory.



Cuban American activist Carlos Lazo explained that the call to action emphasizes three main demands that unite a broad sector of Americans and peace-loving people around the world.



The demands include the end of the blockade, the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, and the lifting of coercive measures that prevent travel to the Caribbean island and hinder its economic transactions.



When presenting the report on the impact of this siege on the island, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recently denounced that the losses amounted to 3.8 billion dollars between August 2021 and February 2022.



The existence of the blockade is an undeniable reality, no one could seriously claim that it does not exist or that it is a mere pretext, it is tangible and it reaches and damages every family in the Caribbean country, Cubans living in the United States, American citizens and companies all over the planet, he said.