Cuban president congratulates Lula da Silva on electoral victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz -Canel congratulated on Sunday night Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his election as President of Brazil in the second round of elections in the South American giant.



"Dear brother Lula (@LulaOficial), I congratulate you on behalf of the Cuban government and people, who celebrate your great victory in favor of unity, peace and Latin American and Caribbean integration. Always count on #Cuba," Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.



He pointed out that they delayed his victory with atrocious methods, but they could not prevent him from winning with the vote of the people.



He added that with his victory social justice will return.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, likewise sent congratulations to Lula da Silva and the people of Brazil for the triumph achieved.



A victory against injustices and for peace and unity, he wrote.



Other international figures have shown their support to the newly elected head of state such as Nicolás Maduro Moros, president of Venezuela, who said that they celebrate the victory of the Brazilian people.



"Long live the people determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today in Brazil democracy triumphed, congratulations Lula, a Big Hug!", he highlighted.



Cristina Kirchner, Vice President of Argentina, posted that today more than ever, love and much happiness.



Thank you, people of Brazil. Thank you, comrade Lula, for returning joy and hope to our South America, she said.



With 99.29 percent of the votes processed, the candidate for the Workers' Party obtained 50.86 percent of the votes, against 49.14 percent for Jair Bolsonaro, the current president of that nation.