29
October Friday

Argentinean President Welcomes Cuban Foreign Minister

 

Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez welcomed Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday.

During their talks both Fernandez and Rodriguez ratified their governments’ willingness to keep strengthening friendly and cooperation relations between their two countries.

The Cuban Foreign Minister appreciated Argentina’s stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.

Minister Rodriguez is in Argentina to participate at the Ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

