Cuba and Uruguay Committed to Safe and Orderly Migration





Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Cuba and Uruguay closed their III bilateral migration talks in the capital Montevideo with the joint commitment to an orderly and safe migration.



The director for Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans residing abroad at the island’s Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberon, wrote on Twitter that both parties signed the final document of the meeting and they considered the migration flow between their countries in an ambiance marked by cooperation and cordiality.



Also on Twitter, the Cuban embassy in Uruguay posted a message Reading that the Cuban government backed the island’s citizens’ right to travel, migrate and return home in tune with the Cuban migration law.



Both sides stressed the significance of the migration talks and expressed their willingness to reinforce operative mechanisms for bilateral cooperation in the field of migration, consular services and the fight against the smuggling migrants and trafficking in persons.



The migration talks were co-presided over by Cecilia Otegui, general director for Consular Affairs with Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry.

