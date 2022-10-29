All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Argentina agree to carry out joint projects

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, urged to materialize joint projects between his country and Argentina, during a meeting with businessmen of that South American nation in Buenos Aires.

According to Prensa Latina, the minister advocated taking advantage of the potential for cooperation and highlighted the willingness of both governments to increase ties in all fields.

He highlighted the opportunity for Argentine actors to make investments in the Caribbean nation and invited those present to participate in the 38th edition of the Havana International Fair (Fihav 2022), to be held November 14-18.

Malmierca Diaz pointed out that Cuba's vision of economic and social development grants a relevant role to international insertion and diversification of trade links.

As attractions for investment in Cuba, the minister mentioned the special tax regime for foreign capital, prepared human resources, scientific potential, stability and a privileged geographic location.

He also explained that there is a one-stop shop to facilitate procedures and support investors, and will expand its portfolio of opportunities in a business forum during FIHAV.

At the meeting, the Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness of Argentina, Jorge Neme, highlighted the good relations between both nations and the willingness of Cuban actors to carry out joint projects.

Neme also highlighted the relevance of bilateral cooperation in the agri-food sector and the possibility of new agreements in the near future.

