Mexican Lawmakers Urge End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies asked the US Congress to lift the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



According to the Cuban Parliament website, lawmaker Santiago Creel, who is the president of the directive board of the Mexican Parliament, read the statement promoted by the president of the Mexico-Cuba Parliamentary Group, Ruben Moreira.



The statement reads that the US policy of Cuba is an attempt against the current universal human rights system, and adds “This Chamber of Deputies before the honorable Assembly, requests in a firm and strong manner that the US Congress puts an end to the commercial, economic and financial blockade against Cuba.”