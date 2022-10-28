Cuban President Salutes Encounter of Communist and Workers Parties





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party saluted the opening here of the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties, which is taking place in Cuba for the first time.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said that the debates to take place will be fruitful to strengthen anti-imperialist struggle.



Diaz-Canel welcomed the general secretaries and representatives of the communist parties of Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Greece, Australia and other countries.



The delegates to the international gathering visited the Fidel Castro Studies Center, the Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center and several Havana neighborhoods.





