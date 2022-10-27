Díaz-Canel greets meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel hailed today the start of the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties—the first ever to be held in this city—and stressed his conviction that their debates will contribute to strengthen anti-imperialist struggle.



Likewise, he welcomed the secretaries-general and members of the communist parties of Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Greece, Türkiye, Russia, Bangladesh, India, Uruguay and Australia.



The delegates will evaluate the resolutions, declarations and solidarity actions proposed for the action plan, discuss the international solidarity of the Cuban people and government and their role in the fight against COVID-19, and receive an update on the Island’s creative resistance to the reinforced U.S. blockade.



They will also share views on how to support the just causes of other peoples of the world, counter political and ideological subversion, and achieve unity in the struggle against imperialism, as well as on the revolutionary thoughts of Fidel Castro and the defense of peace and sovereignty of the peoples.