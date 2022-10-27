CELAC Foreign Ministers' Declaration calls for end to blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) The Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, finished with a Joint Declaration against the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



According to Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), the text demands the end of the said U.S. policy based on its severe damaging effects on the Cuban people and the exclusion of Cuba from the unilateral list of the U.S. State Department of state sponsors of terrorism.



On her end, MINREX deputy minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo remarked that the Declaration includes concerted positions on relevant issues of the regional and international agenda and reasserts the commitment to the provisions of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.