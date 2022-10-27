Communist and workers' parties will highlight Cuba's resistance





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) The fact that Cuba is hosting for the first time the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties is a recognition of the creative resistance of the people in the face of hardship and of the renewed imperialist offensive against the island, said Angel Arzuaga Reyes, deputy head and coordinator of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.



Delegations from more than 60 countries and representatives of 82 political organizations will attend the IMCWP—themed “United we are stronger”—to address the huge challenges facing the leftist forces nowadays, including imperialism’s intention to impose its hegemony worldwide, he remarked.



The participants will join the traditional homage to Rebel Army Commander Camilo Cienfuegos on the 63rd anniversary of his death and pay visits to the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and city neighborhoods currently undergoing transformation.



IMCWP originated in 1998 in Athens, Greece, as a tool to coordinate common action plans at a time of uncertainty among left-wing movements following the demise of socialist bloc and the USSR and to develop international solidarity with the struggle of the workers and peoples against imperialism.