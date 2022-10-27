Participants in meeting of Communist Parties arrive in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Representatives of the communist parties of Greece, Turkiye, Russia and Bangladesh arrived in this city to attend the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (EIPCO), in which 155 delegates of 79 political parties from 65 countries will participate, including 40 secretaries-general, of whom those from Chile, Paraguay and Peru are already in Cuba.



According to the Communist Party of Cuba, this meeting is a necessary space for exchange and cooperation among communist parties from around the world at a time when capitalism has launched a strong offensive against workers' rights.

The EIPCO will session until October 29 and issue a Final Declaration intended to consolidate the efforts to achieve unity, solidarity and cooperation of all communist and workers’ parties.