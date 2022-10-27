Cuba and European Nations to Boost Diplomatic Relations





Havana, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held meetings in Argentina with his counterparts from the European Union, Slovenia and Lithonia, who expressed their interest in strengthening bilateral diplomatic relations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that he spoke with Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, and he took the opportunity to highlight the importance given to the implementation of the Accord for a Political and Cooperation Dialog to boost economic, commercial and cooperation links between the European block and Cuba.



During his meeting with Slovenian foreign minister Tanja Fajon, the Cuban top diplomat expressed his country’s willingness to boost political dialog and cooperation between the two countries. He also addressed issues of mutual interest with Edgars Rinskevics, foreign minister of Lithonia and both officials agreed to boost bilateral diplomatic and cooperation relations.



The Cuban Foreign Minister is in Argentina to take part at the ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States—CELAC.