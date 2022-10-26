Cuba stresses importance of solidarity nowadays





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Upon stressing in the 39th session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, that solidarity should prevail in international activity, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, referred to Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccines and the presence of Cuban medical brigades in 59 countries as an example.



“In today’s world, international cooperation must be a premise for interaction, as we cannot live in isolation. (…) This approach is indispensable to fulfill the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.



During its sessions, ECLAC has discussed issues of relevance to regional development and reviewed the progress of the tasks undertaken by various working commissions.taiwebs.com