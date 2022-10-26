French association promotes campaign to denounce blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) A campaign on social networks promoted today by the French association Cuba Linda with the aim of denouncing the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba.



The Cuban embassy to France explained on Twitter that the initiative supports the vote at the United Nations General Assembly, soon to be held November 2 and 3, when the Caribbean nation will present the report on the damage caused by this policy to the Cuban people in recent times.



It added a message on the same social media that seeking to report the terrorist acts that for decades the U.S. administrations organized and financed against Cuba, they rely on images and historical data shown on digital platforms.



In their posters you can read phrases like "Cuba does not sponsor terrorism, it is a victim" and " "Mr. Biden Cuba is not a terrorist country, Cuba wants to live. Lift the blockade", with which they demand the end of the blockade and condemn the inclusion of the Caribbean country in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Cuba Linda, an organization created in 1998 to promote ties between France and Cuba, will donate more than 7,000 euros and medicines to the island next November for those affected by hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Rio, according to a message from the embassy.