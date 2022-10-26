MEP expresses his support to Cuban province hardest hit by hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Manu Pineda, deputy to the European Parliament, visits today the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost Cuban province), to express his support and solidarity after the effects of hurricane Ian.



On Twitter, Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power reported that the Spanish politician coincided in the western province with Homero Acosta, secretary of the Cuban legislature, and deputies who are also touring the territory.



Manuel "Manu" Pineda Marin, 57, is an activist and politician, belonging to Izquierda Unida and the Communist Party of Spain, who since 2019 has been a member of the European Parliament, with an outstanding position in favor of just causes in the world, one of them his denunciation of the genocidal blockade policy of the U.S. government against Cuba.



Likewise, he has maintained a firm position together with the group of leftist MEPs in that parliament, to stop the attempts to isolate Cuba and eliminate the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement that has contributed to the development of relations between the Caribbean nation and the European Union during the last few years.