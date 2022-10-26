All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Diaz-Canel congratulates the UN on its 77th anniversary



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (CCPCC) and president of the country, congratulated the United Nations Organization (UN) on the 77th anniversary of its creation.

In a message shared on Twitter, the president also congratulated the team of that international organization on the island.

He also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation in favor of Cuba's sustainable development.

