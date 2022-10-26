Twitter restricts reach of Cuban media outlets





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) As of Monday, Twitter has marked some Cuban media outlets as "affiliated to the Cuban government", a decision that, in practice, limits the scope and visibility of the information shared by those media outlets on the social network.



The site Cubaperiodistas, of the Association of Cuban Journalists, today denounced the action that censures and stigmatizes the country's public media, a decision that had been announced by the platform in August 2020.





As of the implementation of the measure, Twitter will not recommend or amplify among users the accounts or publications of Cubadebate, Radio Rebelde, Radio Habana Cuba, Gramna, Trabajadores, Juventud Rebelde and Canal Caribe, among others.





The decision, Cubaperiodistas points out, does not distinguish between public media financed by trade unions or political organizations and state-owned public media.