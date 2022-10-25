Cuba and Portugal Stress Positive Bilateral Relations





Havana, Oct 24 (ACN) Cuba and Portugal held political consultations on Monday and addressed the positive state of bilateral relations and cooperation, which both parties expect to further expand.



The meeting was presided over by Gisela Garcia, director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and by Jose de Castro, director for the Americas at the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.



Gisela Garcia expressed her government’s will to maintain relations with Portugal on the grounds of mutual respect, cooperation and dialog. She thanked Portugal’s historic stance in supporting Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Meanwhile, the Portuguese official expressed his government’s willingness to keep enhancing bilateral diplomatic and commercial relations with Cuba.



The meeting also addressed issues of mutual interest, such as cooperation in the areas of healthcare, culture, sports and both sides identified other sectors for bilateral exchange. They also tackled international issues.