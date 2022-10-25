European Forum condemns U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 23 (ACN) The European Forum of Left, Green and Progressive Forces condemned the U.S. blockade of Cuba and the extraterritorial nature of that policy in the final declaration of its 6th edition, held in Athens on October 21 to 23, which rejected all forms of unilateral coercive measures, especially the U.S. Cuba policy in place for more than six decades.



The Forum also decried the extraterritorial scope of the blockade—describing it as illegal and contrary to International Law—and demanded support from progressive governments of Latin America struggling to achieve integration and a definitive end to the neocolonialist exploitation of their resources and wealth.



Likewise, the declaration advocated the cancellation of Africa’s foreign debt and the adoption of measures to tackle climate change, as well as the Forum’s concern about the strengthening of fascist tendencies and parties as a result of the crisis of capitalism.



The European Forum is considered one of the main political spaces for a pluralist exchange of ideas in favor of democratic, social, pacifist, ecological and feminist transformations.