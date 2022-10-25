Díaz-Canel congratulated and reasserted support to Xi Jinping





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez offered his warmest congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in his recent 20th Congress and ratified Cuba’s conviction that under his leadership the Chinese party and people will keep reaping many rewards in the construction of socialism in the new era.



“Your theoretical and practical contribution at the head of the Communist Party give continuity to the work of several generations of members and stand as milestones in the adaptation of Chinese socialism to the national particularities,” Díaz-Canel wrote.



Likewise, his words recalled both nations’ consensus in favor of bilateral relations and reiterated their invariable will to continue promoting the political orientation of the two Parties, governments and peoples, based on their ever-growing friendship and fraternity for the benefit of sustainable development, welfare and socialism not only in Cuba and China but throughout the world.

"Receive a fraternal embrace and our highest consideration and appreciation, which we extend to all Chinese communist militants", the letter concludes.