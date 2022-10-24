Venezuelan state’s legislature decries U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 23 (ACN) The Municipal Council of Carirubana in the western Venezuelan state of Falcon adopted an agreement in solidarity with the Cuban people in repudiation of the 60-plus years old U.S. blockade, which the body described as “merciless and criminal” and as a "hostile and inhuman attitude" of the U.S. government.



The text remarks that the blockade reveals the historical inability of U.S. administrations to accept Cuba as an independent, respected nation, recognized by all the countries of the world in line with international law and the right to sovereignty and free self-determination.



The legislature agreed to join every effort of social movements, popular and political organizations and Cuba solidarity groups to stress in the United Nations the "urgent need" to lift the U.S. blockade and anti-Cuban sanctions, as well as to spread this agreement as much as possible to raise awareness of the unity of the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba in solidarity, fraternity and permanent friendship.

