UN presents action plan for recovery in Cuba after hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) The resident coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Cuba, Consuelo Vidal-Bruce, presented in New York the Action Plan of that multilateral organization in response to the effects of hurricane Ian in the western part of the country.



As reported on Twitter by the United Nations System in Cuba, the project is aimed at the recovery of the areas most damaged by the storm, after its passage on September 27.



Pedro Luis Pedroso, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, thanked the organization and its system of agencies and funds for the Action Plan, which will benefit almost 800,000 people, including vulnerable populations such as the elderly and pregnant women.



The initiative includes 42 million dollars in aid for the immediate response to the effects of the hurricane, and for long-term recovery needs in sectors such as housing, health, education, food security and access to drinking water and electricity.



Hurricane Ian hit Cuba in the early hours of September 27 at category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of a total of five), causing damage to housing infrastructure, energy supply, telecommunications and agriculture throughout the western region.