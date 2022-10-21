Cuban PM addresses Eurasian Council





HAVANA, CUBA, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz participated today virtually in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is being held in Yerevan, Armenia, October 20 and 21.



Due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency transmits below Marrero Cruz's speech in its entirety.



His Excellency Mr. Akylbek Zhaporov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic,



Your Excellency Mr. Nikol Pashinian, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,



Your Excellencies Heads of Government and Heads of Delegations:



I am grateful for the cordial invitations of the pro tempore Kyrgyz presidency and the host government of Armenia to participate in this meeting.



I would like to express once again our recognition of the role played by the Kyrgyz Republic as president pro tempore, as well as for the commendable performance of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Chairman of its board, Mr. Mikhail Miasnikovich, in guaranteeing the holding of this and other events.



On behalf of the people and Government of Cuba, I convey the deepest appreciation for the expressions of solidarity on the occasion of the recent passage through the western part of the country of Hurricane Ian and its devastating impact.

Your Excellencies:



The status of the Republic of Cuba as an Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union responds to our development strategies. Based on the postulates contained in the "Strategic Guidelines for the Development of Integration until 2025", we are working diligently in the execution of the tasks corresponding to this stage, strengthening exchanges in all the identified areas and finalizing trade agreements in exportable items and services of interest to Cuba and the member states.



Systematic exchanges between our Mariel Special Development Zone and the Eurasian Economic Commission are encouraging, with a view to establishing an industrial park of the Union in that Zone. Even so, there is ample potential throughout our country, especially in the Mariel ZED itself, which can be taken advantage of by the countries of the Union for the development of projects with foreign investment in different sectors.



We reaffirm that, for Cuba, it is of great interest that the countries of the Union participate in our economic and social development in the short, medium and long term, in line with the Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 and the Economic and Social Strategy to boost the economy and face the global crisis generated by COVID-19, particularly in sectors where there is broad potential and common interest, such as the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons; energy, especially renewable sources; tourism; agriculture; transportation and the iron and steel industry.



Because of its importance and progress, we highlight the prospects for strengthening our relations in health and biotechnology, a sector that we identify as a priority for both parties.



We are pleased that recently, in a member country of the Union, Belarus, the Cuban vaccines against COVID-19 "Soberana Plus" and "Soberana 02" have been registered, which makes it the first in Europe to register them. This step opens a great opportunity to increase economic and trade relations not only with Belarus, but also with the Union as a whole. The actions we will develop will contribute to improving the health and well-being of our peoples, with a special focus on children.



Dear colleagues:



We reiterate our invitation to participate in the 38th Havana International Fair, to be held November 14-18. This event is the most important general commercial exchange in Cuba and the Caribbean, and one of the most representative in Latin America, being an excellent business platform for new companies in the market and for those already established.



The Fair also constitutes a space with the most complete national commercial sample, in the context of which we celebrate the 5th Investment Forum, an excellent occasion to hold bilateral meetings between Cuban businessmen and potential investors from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as to continue sharing ideas on the challenges regarding the attraction of foreign capital.



Dear heads of delegations:



Cuba continues its commitment to solidarity, cooperation and joint work to find the necessary solutions to the challenges we face. We are deeply grateful to the member countries of the Union for their permanent support in the battle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, and we once again count on their support for the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, when on November 2 and 3 the issue will be analyzed for the thirtieth time in that great forum.



We reaffirm our will as Observer State to contribute to the realization of the purposes of the Eurasian Economic Union, and to consolidate the impact and influence of this Organization at the international level.

Thank you very much.