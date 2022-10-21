Cuba to expand ties with Eurasian Economic Union





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz ratified today his country's political will to deepen economic, trade, financial and cooperation relations with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



Speaking by videoconference at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Cuban head of government also reiterated to government and business representatives of the countries of the Union the invitation to participate in the thirty-eighth Havana International Fair, which will be held November 14 to 18.



According to information from the Cuban foreign ministry, the premier highlighted the permanent support of the member states of the EAEU to the demand for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the government of the United States.



On behalf of the Cuban people and government, Marrero Cruz thanked the expressions of solidarity on the occasion of the impact of hurricane Ian on the western region of the country.



The current session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is being held in the city of Yerevan, Armenia , October 20-21, with the participation of the prime ministers and heads of delegations of the Member States and observers of the Union.

After receiving the status of EAEU observer state on December 11, 2020, Cuba will take part for the 6th time in the sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.