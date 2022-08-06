Failures of U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state Lester D. Mallory





On April 6, 1960 Lester D. Mallory (1904-1994), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, in a memorandum declassified in 1991, acknowledges that the majority of Cubans support Fidel and advises "to employ rapidly all possible means to weaken the economic life of Cuba... a course of action which, being as skillful and discreet as possible, will achieve the greatest progress in depriving Cuba of money and supplies, to reduce its financial resources and real wages, to cause hunger, despair and the overthrow of the Government".



These fascist-inspired designs to drive a people to despair by provoking hunger, disease and hardship of all kinds, have been permanent and unalterable principles of the economic, commercial and financial blockade since then and to this day, along with the subversive and aggressive actions carried out by the United States against the Caribbean island.



In the early 1990s, as part of the Cold War and the establishment of a presumed unipolar world ruled by the U.S., it seemed an opportune context for that strategy to finally achieve the expected results.



In 1994 it had been nearly three years since the disintegration of the USSR and the Socialist bloc, and Cuba was deprived of more than 70 % of its foreign trade. It then began to develop other options, in spite of the fact that its northern neighbor increased all possible choking measures aimed at preventing life on the island, due to the lack of food, medicines, fuel and essential raw materials.



During the summer of that year, a violent propaganda campaign was unleashed by all means and subversive actions to foment a climate of violence and counterrevolutionary insurrection, as well as the promotion of illegal departures with the hijacking of ships and airplanes that would cause accidents and the uncontrollable arrival of emigrants to the United States, which could provide the pretext to justify the so-called humanitarian military intervention.



On August 5 of that same year, since the morning hours, in the area of Havana's Malecon and surrounding streets of the Centro Habana municipality, there was a climate of tension and increased actions of hijacking of boats by anti-social elements that soon began vandalizing stores, state facilities, means of transportation, representatives of the law and revolutionaries in general.



Faced with such a situation, the Commander in Chief appeared at the center of the events and, as he himself said, that day he went to receive his share of stones, but before that he gave a strict order to his bodyguard and forces of the Ministry of the Interior and the Armed Forces not to use firearms.

Fidel's presence at the head of those who defended the streets bare-chested was definitive for the revolutionary people to reject the uprising in every way. The historical leadership that always accompanied him in the front line in the Sierra Maestra, as well as in the Bay of Pigs, the October Crisis and many other battles, was evident.



This fact showed once again the revolutionary values and principles of the Cubans, and their unconditional loyalty to our history and to the highest leadership of the country, and gave rise to the declaration of August 5 as the Day of Loyalty to the Homeland.

On that day of a hot summer, the predictions of the late Mallory, who died in June of that year, became evident. His legacy was not dismissed, and his successors renewed his theories in times of social networks and the Internet, relying on manipulative logarithms that raise deception to levels of social stupidity and digital marketing appellations such as color revolutions, soft coups and cognitive wars, among others.



In this way they try to disguise and sell in the 21st century, with new costumes, the traditional coups d'état, invasions, military dictatorships, genocides and selective and wholesale assassinations, methods typical of the CIA's clandestine operations carried out for more than 70 years all over the world.



It is worth remembering that 28 years after that August 5, on July 11, 2021, there were conditions that the U.S. considered very favorable for a new subversive attempt on a national scale in Cuba, in the midst of the international health and economic crisis provoked by COVID-19, and accentuated by the blockade that had been tightened as never before.



Nor was this problem unaffected by a significant accumulation of material needs associated fundamentally with housing, food, transportation and attention to many underprivileged areas of the country.



The enemy considered as a good ally to their plans that more than seven million Cubans were connected to social networks by cellular telephony and started an offensive, essentially from abroad, of digital attack activated since weeks prior to July 11, aimed at manipulating and deepening the real magnitude of irritation that promoted disorders in the national territory.



In spite of the technological advantages and the fact that from the northern nation they have the control of almost all social networks and have the capacity to impose their fake news in the virtual space, they could not objectively calculate the scope of the majority support to the Revolution.

Nor did they calculate the presence of the legacy of the Commander in Chief, which was followed by the current leadership of the country and its people, and was imposed in the real world in a matter of hours, in what constituted the second failure of the followers of the infamous Lester D. Mallory that July 11, 2021.



