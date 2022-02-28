Cuban Foreign Minister thanks worldwide support against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stated his gratitude toward the support received from Cuban nationals living abroad against the U.S. blockade of the Island.



“Friends in solidarity and Cubans living in other countries raise their voices to demand the U.S. government to end a criminal policy that for more than 60 years caused harm to the Cuban people’s daily life of Cuban families,” he wrote on his Twitter account, adding that the Cuban people are grateful to them.



Groups of Cuban residents in foreign countries have organized demonstrations and rallies against the blockade and in support of Cuba’s cause.



In Mexico, for instance, Cuban residents and local citizens gathered in front of the US embassy in Mexico City to condemn the blockade, the longest and most unjust in world history, Prensa Latina news agency reported, whereas the “José Martí” Association of Cubans Residing in Mexico

issued a declaration demanding the U.S. government to lift the blockade, in line with the international call to join the Bridges of Love initiative against such U.S. Cuba policy.



Miami-based Cuban-Americans and U.S. citizens also demanded the end of the blockade in a rally posted online by Bridges of Love coordinator Carlos Lazo.