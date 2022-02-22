First secretary of the Angolan youth honors African heroes in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Crispiniano Dos Santos, first national secretary of the Youth of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), on an official visit to Cuba, paid tribute today, in Havana, to the founding fathers of the African nations.



As a tribute to the work of these personalities in the liberation of the African continent, Dos Santos, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee, laid a wreath in front of the bust of Antonio Agostinho Neto, first president of independent Angola, located in the African Heroes Park, in the municipality of Playa.



Dos Santos emphasized the importance of transmitting to the new generations the knowledge of history to strengthen the ties between Cuba and that South African country through the interest and willingness of young people.



He recalled the friendly hand of the Caribbean nation through Operation Carlota (1975-1991) in the context of the struggle for Angolan independence, and urged to keep in mind the example of the forefathers of both countries in the search for solutions to current problems.



The event was also attended by Justino Capapinha, secretary of the MPLA National Youth Committee; and Nislay Molina Napoles and Suniel Sosa, members of the National Bureau of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC).