France includes Cuba in low-risk list for COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The French government included Cuba in its green list of nations and territories with insignificant or moderate transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (which causes COVID-19), and with the absence of emerging variants of concern.



As reported by the Cuban foreign ministry on its website, since the island is on the green list, travelers to metropolitan France from the Caribbean nation will only have to present proof of vaccination (in case they are immunized with drugs recognized by the European Medicines Agency), or a negative result of a PCR or antigenic test, or a certificate of recovery for unvaccinated travelers.



Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela are also among the few countries of the American continent in the category of States with no emerging variants of concern.



Countries in Europe and 35 countries in Africa, Asia and Oceania are also on the French green list.



Those that remain with an active COVID-19 circulation are considered as part of the so-called orange list.