Capitalist production and consumption patterns threaten the future of mankind, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, described today as irrational and unsustainable the capitalist patterns of production and consumption and considered that they threaten the future of humanity.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla quoted figures from the United Nations that recognize that one out of every six deaths in the world is associated with diseases caused by pollution, a figure three times higher than the total number of deaths caused by AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.



According to UN-Habitat, cities consume 78 % of the world's energy and produce more than 60% of greenhouse gas emissions. Yet they cover less than two percent of the Earth's surface.



In October 2018, the World Health Organization stated in a report that 93% of the world's children breathe polluted air every day.



To address the problem of climate change in cities, UN-Habitat, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Bank and the Cities Alliance established the "Joint Work Programme" to support cities in developing countries in implementing environmental considerations in urban policy-making.