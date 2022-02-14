Cubans in Europe call for actions against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Europe-based Cubans used the platform Juntos X Cuba to organize various actions against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



"For Cuba, for our homeland, for the Cuban family: Down with the blockade", calls the audiovisual material posted on YouTube to announce the campaign with images of mobilizations in various countries against this 60-plus-year-old policy imposed on Cuba.



According to the promoters, the plan is to appeal to associations and individuals to develop activities against the blockade and share their videos and photos with Juntos X Cuba channel’s regular Friday program.



In early February, moderators of the platform declared to Cuban media that their goal is to counteract the disinformation about and manipulation of Cuban issues on social networks.



Cuban residents in Germany, Italy and France put together the proposal in coordination with compatriots in Austria, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom to organize actions in solidarity with the Island.



"The only thing we don't do here is to speak ill of the Cuban Revolution," said Danilo Campos from France to summarize the will of these Cubans to defend their homeland against multiple challenges, ranging from the U.S. blockade to COVID-19.