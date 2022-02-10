French President Urged to Promote Lifting of US Blockade at the EU





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) The Cuba-France Cooperation Association, CubaCoop, urged French President Emmanuel Macron to work in the context of the European Union for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



According to an article on the webpage of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and open letter by CubaCoop reads that the rotatory chair of the European Union Council occupied by France since January 1st, should take advantage to achieve the end of the US siege of Cuba and stressed the strong extraterritorial nature of the US policy which affects European companies, banks and citizens.



The letter, signed by association president Victor Fernandez, urged Macron to adopt actions aimed at developing cooperation and economic relations between the European bloc and the Caribbean nation, which has withstood US aggression over the past 60 years.



The association also asks the French President to act at the European Council in favor of the validation by European entities of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines by explaining that these vaccines could help protect the population, particularly overseas territories.



CubaCoop, set up in 1995, denounced the measures issued by former US president Donald Trump which strengthened the 60-year economic blockade; all such measures are still in force under current President Joe Biden.



The letter recalls that the blockade has also been rejected by the European Union and by the international community for the past 29 years.