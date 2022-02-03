We bring a message of admiration, respect and solidarity to the Cuban people, MEP states





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Member of the European Parliament Sandra Pereira, a militant of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) and vice president of the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (EuroLat), has on several occasions defended the reality of Cuba, from the podium of the European Parliament and in other international scenarios.



Her voice has been raised in support and solidarity with our people, denouncing the criminal blockade imposed by the US Government, condemning the manipulation and double standards in the treatment of human rights, as well as urging dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect in the relations between the European Union and our country.



Therefore, in the framework of her official visit to the Caribbean island, we talked with this member of the group The Left in the European Parliament on different topics of interest. Sandra Pereira kindly shared her first impressions of her stay in the Caribbean nation.



"For us this visit has very important significances. On the one hand because the prevailing news about Cuba in Europe are manipulated with the intention of affirming issues that we later discover are not true. Therefore, it is very important to be here to learn about all the progress, the achievements, the social, labor and economic rights that Cubans have, unlike what happens in many European countries, Pereira affirmed.



On the other hand, we can learn about the impact of the blockade on people's lives. All these experiences will be important for our intervention in the European Parliament.



"But Cuba, being a sovereign country, has developed its own vaccines, without having to depend on others to immunize its population. Moreover, it has been a very supportive nation, not only with Latin American countries, but also with European countries. This solidarity is very important. I think it is a lesson that Cuba gives to the world: while the world gives it a blockade, Cuba gives solidarity. Its message is very important, she added.



The challenge now would be, besides denouncing the blockade and advocating for its elimination, to strengthen relations with the European Union until their normalization.



We admire the people of Cuba very much for their resistance, for their struggle. We are here for whatever you need; but, above all, we send this message of admiration, respect and great solidarity, the MEP concluded.