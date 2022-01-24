Cuba ratifies its commitment to free and quality education for all





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) On the occasion of International Education Day, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to free and quality education for all.



On Twitter, the foreign minister pointed out that the Caribbean island maintains that principle, despite the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



In the same social media, the ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) also highlighted the date, and stressed its commitment to quality education.



The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 International Education Day, to praise the role of education in peace and development.



According to the website of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, this year's celebration is held under the slogan "Changing course, transforming education", and aims to generate debate on how to strengthen education as a public and common good.