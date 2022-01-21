CIA dismisses link between adversaries and alleged sonic attacks at U.S. embassy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) An investigation by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) showed that it is unlikely that the alleged sonic attacks recorded at the Washington embassy in Havana were provoked by Russia, China or any other foreign adversary.



According to The New York Times, CIA officials informed the government that most of the 1,000 reported cases can be explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, contrary to the global campaign sustained by U.S. authorities.



The idea that Russia, China or Cuba were behind the attacks to hundreds of diplomats around the world was never supported by any evidence that the Biden administration could uncover, said a U.S. official quoted by the newspaper today.



He reported, however, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pentagon and other agencies are still investigating whether a foreign power was involved in a smaller number of incidents.



On February 17, 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Havana informed the Cuban Foreign Ministry that four of its diplomats and a wife had suffered sonic attacks.



A total of 15 cases had accumulated between that date and September 1, 2017, and one more was reported in 2018.



Washington used the alleged acoustic attacks as pretext to accuse Cuba as the aggressor, without any evidence of the facts or the circumstances in which they occurred, and much less of Cuban participation.



Moreover, the Donald Trump administration repeatedly prevented the specialized scientific community of both countries from discussing the issues on a scientific basis, and Cuba from accessing the patients’ test results or their medical records.





