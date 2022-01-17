Cuban Foreign Minister regrets damages caused by underwater volcano in Tonga





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla lamented on his Twitter account the damages caused in Tonga following a tsunami produced by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai submarine volcano.



The top representative of Cuban diplomacy expressed his country's solidarity with the people and government of that island state in the Pacific Ocean, to which he wished a speedy recovery.



According to press reports, quoted by Prensa Latina, the eight-minute eruption of the volcano caused panic among the 71,000 inhabitants of that nation, hit by waves of 1.2 meters.



According to the source, the event forced the islanders to take refuge in high places and unleashed alarms in nearby countries.