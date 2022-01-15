Cuban FM thanks expressions of solidarity from Cuban nationals living abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked today the community of Cubans living abroad for their expressions of support and solidarity with the island.



On Twitter, the foreign minister stressed that during 2021, Cuba received 135 donations from 40 countries, most of them medical supplies and equipment for the fight against the COVID-19.



In June 2021, the head of Cuban diplomacy denounced at the United Nations General Assembly that the U.S. government assumed the virus (causing COVID-19) as an ally in its merciless unconventional war against Cuba.



"It deliberately and opportunistically tightened the economic, commercial and financial blockade; and caused the country losses of around five billion dollars," the foreign minister pointed out in the report.



According to official figures, between April and December 2020, Washington deliberately hindered the import of supplies needed to face COVID-19, and Cuba had to depend on other suppliers as intermediaries, which meant an increase in price, ranging between 50 and 65 % of the price historically established.



Faced with this situation, international solidarity has been present, and friends of the island have sent their support in the form of donations of medical supplies, food and other basic necessities.