Cuba and Fiji Willing to Deepen Cooperation Relations





Havana, Jan 13 (ACN) The President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame maivalili Katonivere ratified his willingness to keep promoting relations of friendship and cooperation with Cuba, according to the island’s Foreign Ministry.



President Katonivere conveyed greetings to the Cuban head of state Miguel Diaz-Canel and thanked Cuba’s contribution to the training of health professionals for his country, which has had a positive impact on Fiji’s communities, he said.



The president made his statements during the presentation of credentials by the Cuban ambassador to the capital Suva Jose Manuel Galego. The Cuban diplomat thanked Fiji for tis support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Ambassador Galego expressed his government’s commitment to further develop joint projects in areas of common interest, particularly in medical cooperation, climate change and the protection of the oceans.



Cuba and the South Pacific archipelago of Fiji mark the 20 anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.