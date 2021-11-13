Cuban and Spain Sign Joint Action on Climate Change





Havana, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuba and Spain signed a Declaration of Intent for joint cooperation in the areas of climate change and biodiversity, in the context of the UN COP-16 Climate Change Conference.



The document was penned by Cuban Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Rosa Perez and by the third vice-president of Spain’s Government and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the accord will allow advance bilateral scientific and environmental cooperation between Madrid and Havana.