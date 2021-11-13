All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
November Saturday

Cuban and Spain Sign Joint Action on Climate Change



Havana, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuba and Spain signed a Declaration of Intent for joint cooperation in the areas of climate change and biodiversity, in the context of the UN COP-16 Climate Change Conference.

The document was penned by Cuban Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Rosa Perez and by the third vice-president of Spain’s Government and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the accord will allow advance bilateral scientific and environmental cooperation between Madrid and Havana.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News