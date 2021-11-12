Cuba to strengthen cooperation in education





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) In the framework of the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO), Cuban minister of education, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, exchanged with several of her counterparts, with the aim of increasing cooperation in education.



Cuba's permanent mission to UNESCO reported on Twitter that the high-ranking official met with heads of the sector from Syria, Dominica, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.



For his part, Velazquez Cobiella pointed out on the same social media that the representative of the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic expressed the desire to collaborate with Cuba in professional-technical education, special education, teacher education and training.

Likewise, at the request of the Minister of Education of Dominica, Cuba expressed its willingness to sign an agreement for collaboration in technical-professional education and early childhood.



Cuban minister heads the island's delegation to the 41st General Conference of UNESCO, which will be held until November 24 in Paris.



On Thursday, during the forum's General Policy Debate, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella reiterated her country's commitment to the organization, as well as the Cuban government's willingness to continue strengthening cooperation.



Meanwhile, in the High-Level Panel on the Futures of Education, the representative of the Caribbean nation affirmed that the challenges currently facing the sector require debate and collective reflection, international cooperation and the political will of governments.