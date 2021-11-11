Cuba, November 15 will be a Day Marked by International Solidarity



Havana, Nov 10 (ACN) On November 15 Cuba will reopen its borders to international visitors and will receive the 31st US-Cuba Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan.



Since the first caravan took place in 1988, the US IFCO/ Pastors for Peace organization has defied the regulations imposed by the US policy against Cuba to cross the Mexican-US borders and bring humanitarian aid to the Cuban people. This time the action is quite symbolic because the caravanistas will take a flight in the US city of Miami towards Cuba.



The enemies of Cuba have for long been cooking something for next Monday, November 15, which has been organized in Miami as a ferocious campaign of hatred and discredit against the island to incite chaos, social unrest that offers the pretext for a Yankee intervention and kill the Cuban Revolution.



So far, some 74 activists from over 20 US cities are coming down headed by Gail Walker, executive director of IFCO/Pastors for Peace. The caravanistas will stay in Cuba till November 26 as they will visit several sites of cultural interest and will exchange views with representatives of Cuban civil society.