Cuba and Russia increase cooperation in science and higher education





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) The Cuban Minister of Higher Education (MES), José Ramón Saborido Loidi, is in the Russian Federation to meet with local senior officials with a view to strengthening bilateral ties in science and education.



The MES reported on Twitter that Mr. Saborido has met with Vyacheslav Nikonov, president of the main financier of the Program of 100 scholarships for Cuban students—the Russkiy Mir Foundation—as well as with Ivan Melnikov, first vice-president of the State Duma, and Konstantin Kosachov, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council to discuss relevant aspects of collaboration in the sphere of higher education and science and keep taking steps to strengthen the ties between the two countries.



On Tuesday, the Cuban minister held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Valeri Falkov, and with a representative of the Rossotrudnichestvo federal agency, during which he expressed his gratitude for the training of Cuban students in that nation.