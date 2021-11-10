Cuban President met with MEP Manu Pineda





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting with Manu Pineda, vice-president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba in the European Parliament, who is visiting the Caribbean nation.



The president thanked the unconditional support for the fight against the blockade and his constant denunciation of the current political-communication campaign against the country, he wrote in Twitter.



"I had an affectionate meeting with MEP @ManuPineda, tireless defender of #Cuba and great friend of our people. I thanked him for his unconditional support for the fight against the blockade and his constant denunciation of the current political-communication campaign against our country."

Díaz-Canel's publication quotes a tweet by Pineda in which he refers that the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was given in Cuba.



"This small island, besieged for 60 years by a criminal blockade has been the only country in the world to develop 5 vaccines. The secret: investing in #health instead of weapons. Thank you socialist Cuba!" the MEP pointed out in Twitter.



On Tuesday Pineda held a meeting with Cuban scientists from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and highlighted the feat performed by them in difficult conditions of blockade and permanent hostility.



The also member of the Communist Party of Spain visited the 19 de Abril Polyclinic, located in the capital's Plaza de la Revolución municipality, where he toured several health care services and received information on the functioning of Primary Health Care.



In addition, as part of his agenda, he exchanged at the Ministry of Public Health about the health system of the largest of the Antilles, the confrontation with COVID-19, the vaccination process, international cooperation and the effects of the blockade on the sector.