Cuban Foreign Minister sends condolences to Sierra Leone





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent condolences to the people and government of Sierra Leone for the explosion of a tanker truck in Freetown, capital of the African nation.



"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Sierra Leone for the loss of human lives and the injured caused by the explosion of a tanker truck in Freetown, wrote Rodriguez in Twitter and added: "Let these be extended to the families and relatives of the victims".



Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the city, said on her Facebook page that the explosion occurred on Friday night in Wellington, an eastern suburb of the capital, due to a collision between two trucks, one of them loaded with hundreds of liters of gasoline.



The incident - which destroyed houses and other vehicles - killed dozens of people who came with buckets and jerry cans to collect the fuel that had spilled after the collapse.



On Saturday, Sierra Leonean authorities reported that the death toll could rise due to the critical condition of some of the injured, who were evacuated to local hospitals.



According to a video released on social networks and filmed at the scene of the events, there are many victims, burned corpses," said General Brima Bureh Sesay, director of the National Disaster Management Agency.