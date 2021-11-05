Cuba at China International Import Exhibit





Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuban Communications Minister Mayra Arevich virtually attended on Thursday the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Imports Exhibit—CIIE.



The Chinese event, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping, runs till November 10th in Shanghai city, where a Cuban pavilion is displaying the island’s advancements in biotechnology, culture, tourism, health, agriculture, e-commerce, all destined to export markets.



Cuban ambassador to Beijing Carlos Manuel Pereira, told reporters that a group of Cuban companies based in China will attend the exhibit, while a several Cuban products which are already at the Chinese market will be on display.



China is a major trade partner for Cuba with a large presence in nearly all the islands’ economic and social sectors.