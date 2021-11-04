Solidarity with Cuba on Europe’s highest point





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) A Cuban flag flew on Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, as part of an initiative of friends of Cuba in rejection of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter that the move, promoted by members of the regional chapter of the Russian Society of Friendship with Cuba (SRAC), was intended to highlight the struggle of the Cuban people in defense of their sovereignty and against Washington's aggressive policy.



Alexandr Alenin, SRAC representative in Perm, Russia, said that the group, established 15 years ago, considered it important to call attention to the restrictions that the United States imposes on the island in the midst of the many problems that the world is facing right now.

SRAC had a similar activity on October 10, Cuba’s National Independence Day, when they signed the declaration of struggle against the criminal blockade.



Located in the western part of the Caucasus Mountains, Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe, with an altitude of 5,642 meters above sea level. Together with the Ural Mountains, the elevation marks the traditionally accepted border between Europe and Asia.